Beitbridge chief bemoans surge in child marriages

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge’s paramount Chief Tshitaudze has bemoaned a surge in cases of teenage pregnancies and child marriages in the area, which he has described as reaching alarming trends.

Statistics from the National Aids council (NAC) show that in 2024 alone, approximately 5 700 teenage girls were impregnated in Matabeleland South and that the province recorded 85 372 cases of female teenage marriages.

Beitbridge and Insiza districts have emerged as the epicentres of this crisis, with Beitbridge accounting for 31 248 child marriage cases and Insiza recording 20 872.

Speaking during the burial of the late Headman Mabidi on Tuesday morning at Mutetengwe village in Beitbridge West, Chief Tshitaudze said the state of affairs was a serious cause for concern.

“As traditional leaders, we are gravely concerned about this situation, where as a district we are leading the pack in condoning moral decadence, especially where the culture of marrying young children is concerned,” said Chef Tshitaudze.

“Child marriages should come to an end; we can’t be leading in this bad practice. In fact, we are destroying the future of children.

“This practice of marrying children at a young age leads to disrespect by children whom we give responsibilities to adults when they are very young”.

He said the fight to end and minimise teenage pregnancies and child marriages should start at the village level.

The traditional leader said the kraal/village heads working in harmony with the police and all arms of Government should help reduce this scourge.

He strongly warned community members engaging in such criminal practices that their days are numbered.

“I encourage community members to report perpetrators of such a practice to traditional leaders or the police.

Honestly, we can’t lead with such bad practices. This is heartbreaking,” lambasted the chief.

“As a community, let’s set a good example on critical issues such as pushing development, economically or in terms of infrastructure as a unity. Zimbabweans and the rest of the world should learn or copy better projects from us, not this. We are a well-cultured and orderly community. Please let this development worry each and every adult here. Let’s turn a new leaf,” said the Chief.

The traditional leader’s clarion call comes shortly after the Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has launched the “Not-in-My-Village” Campaign, aimed at ending teenage pregnancies.

Insiza and Beitbridge have been selected as the pilot areas for the project, with priority given to the hotspots within these districts.

At a recent “Not in My Village” campaign meeting in Bulawayo, stakeholders highlighted several contributing factors, including cultural and religious practices, long distances to school, the influence of social media, poverty, parental absence, limited education and late-night parties, among others.

To address some of these root causes, participants suggested the need for more schools, the enforcement of cyber security laws, strengthened guidance and counselling in schools and the economic empowerment of youths.