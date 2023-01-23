Beitbridge District Hospital goes up in smoke… property worth US$3.5 million destroyed

Thupeyo Muleya, Online Reporter

PROPERTY worth an estimated US$3,5 million was destroyed when the fire broke out at Beitbridge District Hospital on Monday morning.

The fire was first spotted by a nurse as she was preparing to start operations in the theatre room.

She then alerted the hospital management who called in the Beitbridge Fire services.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere confirmed the incident.

“This is devastating, we are now carrying out the bill of quantities to ascertain the quantum of damages to the equipment, infrastructure, and consumables. An update will be made available at a later stage,” said Dr Samhere.

More to follow…