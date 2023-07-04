Beitbridge diva, Natty B to release album

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

IN an era where committing suicide seems to be the only way out for some people, 28-year-old Anna Mugomba aka Natty B has decided to be the voice of the voiceless and bring hope to the people of Zimbabwe through her soothing songs.

The diva from the border town of Beitbridge said she is planning to release an album that will touch on a lot of issues.

“On this album, I’m focusing on Passada music, a genre from Mozambique. My focus is on social gospel where I’ll be praising God and at the same time, tackling things that people go through. I’m trying to preach the word of God and also singing about the things happening around me,” said Natty Before she releases this album, which will be her second, she will release some singles.

“I’ve worked with the likes of Crystal Wamurepa, Venda Nation from South Africa, Shillomighty from Beitbridge, Evelyn the vocalist, Vince Man, Donzvo Entertainment on various songs which are going to be released soon.

“The one I did with Evelyn the vocalist called ‘Recovery’ has a Zimdancehall vibe,” said Natty B.

Not only is Natty B a musician, but she is also an actress. She has appeared in films such as My maid, my best friend, Tit-4-tat, Why I love my wife, Deep Secret, and Kana Ndichinge Ndamuda.

“Very soon, people will see a lot of amazing things because I’m working on another movie called The Bridge with DVA Director Nota who is based in Beitbridge. I am also working on something with Miranda Dube with the guys from Gweru, Masvingo, and Zvishavane,” said the artist.

In 2021, Natty B released her debut album titled “Ndimi Mwari and it has been making waves in her hometown.

“The people from Beitbridge have received my music so well. They’re the ones who have motivated me to continue singing because of the way they give love to my music. My focus now is to have a live band and stage more shows so that I can get money and be able to have my own music studio,” said the diva. – @TashaMutsiba