Beitbridge economic development masterplan approved

Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has approved the Beitbridge Municipality Local Development Plan that would further transform and spur economic growth in the border town by targeting the promotion of the small to medium enterprise sector and home-based economic activities.

The development plan is set to become operative on 1 December, 2022.

Its approval is expected to guide the town’s infrastructure and economic development initiatives. The border has a strategic role in the country’s economic development.

According to Government regulations gazetted last Friday, it was noted that in terms of Section 19(4)(a) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act [Chapter 29:12], as read with section 23 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning (Master and Local Plans) Regulations, 1977, Statutory Instrument 248 of 1977, that the Beitbridge Municipality has approved the Beitbridge Municipality Local Development Plan.

“The approved local development is concerned with separation of the Border Post Area as a Security Zone and reserved for that purpose only. It shall be administered as State Land,” reads part of the gazette.

“The local development is concerned with providing an up to date legal and flexible Built Environment/Spatial Planning Framework, that will guide, direct and control development in the municipal area of jurisdiction; incorporating relevant provisions of existing layout plans, re-development of Dulivhadzimu Township and ensure that provision of Statutory Instrument 216 of 1994 are incorporated therein, to promote SMEs and home based economic activities, within an area of 242m2 as proposed on Map No. 7 of the local plan.”

The approval of the local development plan comes as the border town landscape is fast changing owing to the Government’s mega project to transform the border into a world class commercial hub.

In the past two years, Beitbridge border town has been the centre of a massive infrastructure development revolution as the country gradually drifts towards attaining a middle-class income economy by the year 2030.

Some of the notable projects include the US$300 million border modernisation, Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), water, sewer, and housing development, among others.

In July 2018, President Mnangagwa presided over a ground-breaking ceremony at Beitbridge Border Post, ahead of its revamping at a cost of US$300 million in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post is in line with the country’s Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle-income economy.

It is one of the key projects being undertaken by the Second Republic to promote the ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

New cargo scanning equipment are being installed to allow for faster inspection of cargo and detection of fraud, contraband and potential threats; explosives and radioactive materials among others.

Completion of the entire project will spur economic growth in terms of regional trade and development.

The district’s population has been growing rapidly in the last decade due to its geographical location and proximity to Sadc and Africa’s economic powerhouse, South Africa.