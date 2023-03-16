Beitbridge Expo pushes for showground construction

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Beitbridge Business Expo has unveiled plans to construct a showground in Beitbridge in line with the town’s transformation into a medium city.

A number of fundraising initiatives are being rolled out to ensure the dream becomes a reality.

A showground is a facility designed to host assorted events including agricultural shows and related business events. At the moment, such events have been confined mainly to Dulivhadzimu Stadium.

Beitbridge Business Expo chairperson, Dr Anna Muleya, said this year’s showcase will be held on March 25, where they will also host business awards as a way of fundraising and mobilising resources to construct the showground facility.

While the business is mobilising the resources, the Beitbridge Municipality is working on the necessary processes to avail land for the project.

Dr Muleya said the expo and business awards will be held at the Zebra Hilltop Lodge some 50km west of the border town along the road leading to Bulawayo.

“This year we are having the Beitbridge corporate and people’s choice awards, which are being organised by the Beitbridge Expo committee,” she said.

“We are doing this as part of our fundraising initiative to construct Beitbridge Show Grounds. All the proceeds from this event will be channeled towards that cause.

“The municipality is doing their best on that front and they have promised us something in terms of the land by the beginning of April this year. Our town is growing rapidly, so, we need to make all the necessary facilities available.”

Dr Muleya said the awards will also promote competitiveness in the town and professionalism. This year, the organisation will be awarding the companies that performed well in business last year.

She said they had also appointed a team of independent adjudicators to help in selecting the winners based on various categories including online voting by members of the community.

“We have 20 categories and some will be voted by the people while the others will be judged by the panel. On the day there will be entertainment from the Travellers Band and our local star Badilah.

“In terms of preparations, we have covered a lot of ground and we are now working on the final logistical issues,” she said.

To promote community development within the town, Dr Muleya said they were going to reward those businesses, which have done well in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Our Beitbridge Bureau understands that the town has an estimated population of more than 70 000 and has investment opportunities in education (primary, secondary and tertiary), imports and exports, manufacturing, car rentals, travel consultants, accommodation, packaging, transport and logistics among others.

[email protected]