Beitbridge girl (12) raped and given R50 to keep abuse secret

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Beitbridge has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl after luring her to an unfinished house, where he had non-consensual intercourse and later instructed her to keep it a secret.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Allegations are that, sometime around the month end of June 2024 the accused person allegedly lured the complainant (12) to an unfinished house and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The accused person ordered the complainant to wear her pant before giving her R50 and telling her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

“From this day the complainant started producing some discharge. The matter came to light on the 23rd of July when the complainant’s mother noticed that the complainant’s dress was wet and she was struggling to walk and complaining of the stomach pain. She asked the complainant what the problem was and the complainant revealed that she was raped by the accused person. The complainant’s mother went with the complainant to the police and filed a report which led to the arrest of the accused person.”