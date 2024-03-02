Beitbridge inmate wins Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

ONE of Beitbridge’s prisoner walked away with R 1 200 for winning the Mr Ugly Pageant Competition.

In a statement on X, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), the inmate Mathew Moyo competed alongside his fellow inmates in the competition which was held in Beitbridge.

“Mathew Moyo, an inmate at Beitbridge Prison walked away with R 1 200 after winning the Mr Ugly Pageant Competition which was held in Beitbridge. The ugliest man in the town beat other competitors who came in from all corners of the border town including his fellow inmates,” reads the statement.