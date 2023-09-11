Beitbridge man arrested for possession of illicit minerals

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BEITBRIDGE man was arrested for possessing illegal minerals on September 8, 2023.

In a statement, police said they arrested Ephraim Dube after he was found with ivory.

‘On 08/09/23, Detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit, Beitbridge acted on received information and arrested Ephraim Dube (32) in connection with illegal possession of a piece of ivory weighing 0.87 kilogrammes,” said police.