Beitbridge man jailed five years for poisoning neighbour that he hated

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 22-year-OLD man from Beitbridge has been sentenced to an effective five years in prison for attempted murder.

According to court records Henry Kudakwashe Phiri, poisoned the complainant who was playing at his place of residence with his niece.

“The accused person hated the complainant because there was a history of bad blood between the two families and he did not like the fact that the complainant kept coming to their house to play.”

“For this reason, he hatched a plan and deliberately gave the complainant a poisonous pill and a bottle of water before telling her to swallow it. The complainant complied and after taking the pill she started vomiting,” read a document from the National Prosecuting Authority.

The complainant is reported to have told her mother about the incident and was rushed to Beitbridge Hospital where organophosphate poisoning was detected in the pill she was given.

Phiri was initially slapped with a six-year jail term before one year was suspended for five years.

@petematika