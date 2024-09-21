Beitbridge man jailed for trying to rape step mother

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a shocking case of family betrayal, a 22-year-old Beitbridge man has been handed a stiff 15-year prison sentence for trying rape of his stepmother.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in statement on X, said, “On the 15th of September 2024 around 0600 hours, the complainant was in her bedroom lying in her blankets when the accused person knocked on the door and the complainant allowed him to enter. He asked for washing powder and the complainant told him that she would give him money to go and buy some later. He returned a while later and opened the door without knocking, peeped and shut the door before he left.

“He returned once more, hurriedly opened the door and walked towards the complainant who was still in her blankets. He moved around the room, closed the door and the complainant immediately jumped out of the bed and stood on her feet. The accused person pulled down his trousers, charged towards the complainant and tripped her. He removed the complainant’s skirt and tried to rape her. While they were wrestling, a neighbour who was outside shouted the accused person’s name to stop what he was doing. The accused person stopped when he heard more neighbours gathered outside. A police report was made, leading to his arrest