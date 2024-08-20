Beitbridge man struck in eye with beer bottle

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

AN 18-year-old man was charged with assault after allegedly striking a man in the eye with a beer bottle during a dispute at a Beitbridge bottle store.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X, said “Arnold Muleya (18) appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates Court on allegations of assault.

“Allegations are that on the 12th of August 2024 at around 2200 hours the accused person and the complainant were at a bottle store in Beitbridge when a misunderstanding arose between the two. The altercation escalated and the accused person allegedly struck the complainant with an empty beer bottle once on the right eye before fleeing the scene. The matter was reported to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person.”

He was remanded in custody until 22 August 2024, for his trial to begin, said the NPAZ.