Beitbridge Municipality closes Dulivhadzimu Stadium for renovations

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

THE Beitbridge Municipality has closed Dulivhadzimu Stadium for renovations.

The stadium serves as the venue for many of the town’s major community activities, including the annual Beitbridge Expo, and is the home ground for Division One teams Dulivhadzimu FC and Beitbridge FC.

In addition to its ageing infrastructure, the stadium, situated in a low-lying area, is frequently affected by flash floods.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the local authority announced that the stadium would be closed from 6 January 2025 until further notice.



The closure leaves the community reliant on Ronnie’s Sports Arena, located approximately 7km north of the border town along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road.

“We hereby notify the community of the temporary closure of Dulivhadzimu Stadium as of 6 January 2025 for an off-season annual shutdown to allow for rehabilitation works,” said the Municipality.

“During this period, the stadium will not be available for any sporting activities or events until further notice.

“The municipality is therefore requesting the Beitbridge community to bear with us as works commence to make the facility ready for use before the 2025 Division One soccer season kicks off.”

Plans are also underway for the local authority to construct a modern stadium on higher ground to accommodate the town’s rapidly growing population and infrastructure development.