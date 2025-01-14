Beitbridge Municipality launches crackdown on unregistered schools

By Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, has commenced a blitz targeting unregistered private schools that have proliferated across the town.

The district officially has 71 primary schools and 18 secondary schools. However, education authorities are yet to determine the exact number of unregistered schools, which are estimated to exceed 20.

In a statement, the municipality expressed concern over the growing number of private schools operating without registration from either the local authority or the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“The municipality, in conjunction with relevant stakeholders, will conduct a blitz to eliminate unregistered schools. We strongly urge parents and guardians to ensure their children are enrolled in schools that are fully registered and compliant with all regulations. Some individuals operate illegal schools, compromising the well-being, safety, and education of our children,” said the Municipality.

“Enrolling in a properly registered school guarantees a standard of education that meets both local and national requirements, safeguarding your child’s learning experience and future opportunities. Let us work together to provide safe and quality education for the children in our community.”

There have been reports of pupils enrolled in unregistered schools facing challenges in registering for public examinations, resulting in wasted years of education.

Recently, some parents had to approach the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education after discovering that certain unregistered schools remained closed at the beginning of the term.