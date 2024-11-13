Beitbridge Municipality proposes a US$15,9 million 2025 budget

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Municipality of Beitbridge has proposed to increase its budget from US$13,5 million for 2024 to US$15,9 million in 2025.

A large chunk of US$10 million will be spent on capital projects in line with the town’s ongoing transformation into a modern city.

Under the budget, the tariffs pegged in United States Dollars (USD) remain unchanged.

Presenting the budget statement on Wednesday, Finance Committee chairperson, councillor John Manatsa who is also the deputy mayor said the local authority came up with the budget after consulting widely with residents, ratepayers, stakeholders and all interested parties.

He said service delivery was subdued due to financial constraints as witnessed by the low budget expenditure.

The Deputy Mayor said the 2025 budget sought to facilitate economic growth and development which will act as a catalyst to national economic transformation. The budget theme is: “Consolidating Economic transformation,”

The theme is premised on the National Development Strategy – 1 anchored on moving the nation Towards a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Society by 2030.

“The budget has increased by 18% from the 2024 budget. The increase is a result of layouts under development for stands that will be sold in 2025. The stands that will be availed to ratepayers are High Density, Medium Density, Low Density and commercial-stakeholders to note, these will be council stands; sold and serviced by the Municipality,” said Cllr Manatsa.

“The tariffs remain unchanged in USD except for a few that have been reduced as we are a listening Municipality.