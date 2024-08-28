Beitbridge Municipality seeks investors in property development

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

AUTHORITIES at the Beitbridge Municipality are seeking investors in property development in line with the town’s expansion thrust and modernisation into a city.

The area has been developing rapidly following its upgrading into a municipality a few years ago and already the council has identified a new city centre for further transformation.

In a public notice on Wednesday the local authority said it is seeking developers in the construction of 11 modern residential flats, eight residential town houses, a clustered housing complex, and chalets.

“Applications are invited from reputable companies or individuals for commercial cluster / town houses stands, residential flats and chalets in the Municipality of Beitbridge the stands are available in the Matibe, Khwalu 1 and Khwalu 2 areas,” said the local authority.

The applicants should be in the Municipality of Beitbridge waiting list and detailed proposal with designs should accompany the application letter address to the town clerk”.

Town Clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said recently that the town has a lot of investment opportunities which the business community may explore.

These include; agro based industries, canning, turnery, manufacturing, transport and logistics, ICT, tourism and culture, health, mining, education, accommodation and recreation, dry ports, bonded warehouses, and oil processing.

Others are glass manufacturing, citrus production and value addition of related products, shipping and forwarding and airport among others.

Mr Ramakgapola e said since they got the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status they have been working on attracting investments on high impact projects.

He said the local authority was also marketing its investment products at various forums including local business expos and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair among others.