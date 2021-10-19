Beitbridge municipality seeks partnership to construct modern landfill

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Beitbridge Municipality is considering getting into a private-public partnership to construct a modern landfill to improve the management of the environment and solid waste.

The local authority Environmental Health Officer, Mr Pio Muchena told stakeholders during a recent 2022 budget consultation meeting that solid waste management had become a perennial headache for the council.

He said the current landfill was not up to standard and it is failing to cope with the town’s accelerated growth.

“We have since identified a new site on the west of our town where we need to put up a standard engineered landfill. Although some funds were set aside for the same projects in the 2021 budget, they are not enough.

“So far, an environmental impact assessment has been done at the new site”.

He said they have started engaging the contractor (Raubex) that is carrying out modernisation works at the Beitbridge Border Post to assist them to set up the landfill.

The official said the organisation had promised to look into the issue when it starts rolling out Phase 3 of the border project.

“You need at least, US$700 000 to set up one section of the standard landfill, and considering our revenue collection rate, this must be a challenge.

“So, we are planning on having a private-public partnership on that front. Meanwhile, we are working on moving the landfill to a temporary site while efforts are underway to start with the main project,” he added.

Stakeholders in the town are producing over 700 tonnes of solid waste monthly and 20 tonnes daily.

He said although they have been up to schedule in terms of waste collection from residential, businesses, and industry, they were faced with an acute shortage of equipment including refuse collection trucks.