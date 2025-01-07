Beitbridge police seize 7kgs of mbanje

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A duo arrested for unlawful possession of mbanje approximately seven kilogrammes. The mbanje was found in the boot of a Makwenda bus.

In a statement on X, Police said on 3 January they arrested Fainurse Chitanga (37) and Prosper Chitanga (38) in connection with unlawful possession of approximately seven kilogrammes of mbanje. The mbanje was stashed in three plastic buckets which were in the boot of a Makwenda bus.

The bus was intercepted at Masvingo turnoff, Beitbridge.