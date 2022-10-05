Beitbridge Pool League resumes

Brandon Moyo,Sports Reporter

THE Beitbridge Pool Association league is set to resume this weekend for the second half of the league after taking a one week break to rest its players.

The 10 teams registered under the league will battle it out on Saturday and Sunday as two separate game weeks.

Log leaders Elshadai will resume their chase of the league with an away fixture against Maps while Busy Corner will host fourth placed BBH. In the other fixtures, Peters will be home against Gandanga, Ghetto will play hosts to Tseps and the last fixture on Saturday will be between Machembere and Jayman.

Week 11 fixtures, which will be played on the following day, will see Tseps play hosts to Jayman, BBH will host Ghetto and log leaders Elshadai will host bottom placed Peters. The other fixtures will see Maps host Busy Corner while Gandanga will be home against Machembere.

The two days will therefore conclude game week 10 and 11 of the league.

Beitbridge Pool Association Chairperson, Reason Ndove said they are happy with the league resuming despite facing sponsorship challenges to properly fund the league as they also wish to have a separate league for ladies.

“We are facing a challenge, lack of sponsorship and large venues to accommodate young people and we also need to include ladies and the girl child into our sport,” said Ndove.

He added: “We also aim to remove young ones from the streets and drugs.”

Ndove said finding sponsorship will also assist them in having tournaments so as to attract more people to the sport and make it more popular.

“We wish to get sponsorship such that we play weekly tournaments in different venues but without funds we will not attract more people. Sponsorship is our main challenge.”