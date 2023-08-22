Beitbridge ready for polls

Thupeyo Muleya

IT IS all systems go at most of the 121 polling centres in Beitbridge East, Beitbridge West, and Gwanda Tshithaudze under Beitbridge district.

The polling officers have set up and are now working on final logistical issues ahead of the Harmonised elections tomorrow.

Under Beitbridge East Cde Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) is standing against Mr Renatho Ndou of CCC, Beitbridge West, Cde Thusani Masitha Ndou (Zanu PF) will be squaring off against Mr Moffat Ndou an independent who broke away from the CCC which has fielded Mr Morgan Ncube.

Cde Fisani Moyo Manala is contesting the new Gwanda Tshithuadze against former Gwanda Mayor Mr Jaston Mazhale of the CCC.

