Beitbridge ready for polls

22 Aug, 2023 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Beitbridge ready for polls

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya

IT IS all systems go at most of the 121 polling centres in Beitbridge East, Beitbridge West, and Gwanda Tshithaudze under Beitbridge district.

The polling officers have set up and are now working on final logistical issues ahead of the Harmonised elections tomorrow.

Under Beitbridge East Cde Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) is standing against Mr Renatho Ndou of CCC, Beitbridge West, Cde Thusani Masitha Ndou (Zanu PF) will be squaring off against Mr Moffat Ndou an independent who broke away from the CCC which has fielded Mr Morgan Ncube.

Cde Fisani Moyo Manala is contesting the new Gwanda Tshithuadze against former Gwanda Mayor Mr Jaston Mazhale of the CCC.

@tupeyo

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting