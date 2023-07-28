Beitbridge residents run for a cleaner town

Some of the participants in the 8th edition of the Mayor’s anti-litter half-marathon in Beitbridge

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

BEITBRIDGE Mayor Councillor Munyaradzi Chitsunge has said the 8th edition of the Mayor’s anti-litter half-marathon is immensely contributing towards creating job opportunities for locals and stimulating the border’s economic growth.

Clr Chitsunge said this during the official opening of this year’s Beitbridge Mayor’s half-marathon recently.

The marathon saw participants conducting a clean-up campaign to promote cleanliness in the town.

Organised by Beitbridge Municipality, the race was part of efforts to raise awareness on littering and pollution issues in the border town and along the major highways leading to Bulawayo and Harare.

Littering has become a perennial headache for the local authority especially in the high as well as medium density suburbs and along the major highways leading to Harare and Bulawayo.

It is reported that the town produces over 1 000 tons of solid waste monthly with a further 100 tons going to land pollution.

The municipality is reportedly collecting 700 tons.

As part of the event, there was a 25km race starting from Mtetengwe, 15km starting off at Malala Business Centre and a 5km power walk competition is set to start at Mabidi suburb.

Clr Chitsunge said besides the physical health advantages that the marathon brings to the participants, the event is also promoting environmental stewardship

“It does not only benefit the town in terms of cleanliness, but it also promotes sports tourism and helps to bring in economic development to the town. We take this marathon seriously because it fosters a clean environment,” he said.

“We all know that a clean environment opens doors for investors and the greatest advantage is that as a border town, we are the country’s shop window given that we are always the first people to attract the eyes of investors when leaving or entering the country.”

Clr Chitsunge said Beitbridge, by virtue of its geographical location, is a gateway to South Africa hence the need to keep it clean.

The mayor urged all the participants and residents to continue with the fight against litter even outside the marathon.

Clr Chitsunge said the municipality last year commissioned a recycling project which is meant to keep the town clean and help residents see value and money in litter.

He said such projects are not only benefiting the environment, but also the residents as they are making money from taking part in such initiatives.

“I am confident this marathon will continue to be a world class event that promotes sport talent, fitness and community development,” he said. — @flora_sibanda