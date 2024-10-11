Beitbridge set for electrifying clash between Insimbi ZeZhwane and Hwinza

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A showdown between rhumba and Zimdancehall is set to ignite Beitbridge tomorrow as Insimbi ZeZhwane and Hwinza take the stage at Pagomba Café.

The popular venue, known for its weekend gigs that draw crowds, promises an exciting experience for the border town’s music lovers. Hosting the event will be MC Edutainer, with DJ Tanana, DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, MC Kay One, and Vic Gee manning the decks.

DJ Keitho, the show’s organiser, expressed excitement about celebrating two of Zimbabwe’s most influential music genres.

“Tomorrow, we want to appreciate the genres that have elevated many artistes across the country. These genres truly represent who we are as Zimbabweans. The artistes are ready to deliver, and we encourage people to come in numbers,” said DJ Keitho.

