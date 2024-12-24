Beitbridge taxi driver loses Honda Fit in armed carjacking

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

A Beitbridge man had his car stolen at gunpoint in the Mangavha area after two men posing as passengers hired him to transport them to the new medium density suburb in the border town.

The victim, Mr Praise Tlou, lost his Honda Fit, registration number ADX 8051, in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mr Tlou, the carjacking took place at around 1pm after he picked up the two men at shops in Mashavire Business Centre.

“I was driving with one of them sitting in the front seat while the other was at the back,” he said.

When they reached the Mangavha football pitch, the two men drew guns, forcing Mr Tlou to take desperate action.

“In a bid to escape, I leapt out of the moving vehicle,” he said.

Mr Tlou reported the matter to Beitbridge Police Camp, and investigations are underway.

When contacted for comment, Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, said she had not yet received information regarding the stolen vehicle.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has previously raised concerns about the rising cases of motor vehicle theft, with the Honda Fit being the most targeted car in the country.