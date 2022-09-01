Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway on Government radar

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has shifted focus to rehabilitating and modernising the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway as the Second Republic continues accelerating infrastructural development.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa commissioned the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation and upgrade project.

Construction of world-class roads and other infrastructure is in line with the NDS1 key priorities and is critical to the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle-income economy.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway provides a corridor that connects South Africa and Zambia.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway links Zimbabwe to the trans-African highway linking Gaborone to Pretoria.

Beitbridge is the busiest inland port in Sadc, offering a gateway to and from South Africa for most countries in the region.

Remarkable progress has already been made in upgrading the Harare-Beitbridge highway by local companies with the entire 340km stretch now open to traffic as President Mnangagwa’s administration continues to fulfil its election promises.

The Second Republic undertook to embark on infrastructural development as one of the key enablers to spur socio-economic growth towards Vision 2030 with rehabilitation and upgrading of the Harare-Beitbridge highway top of the priority list.

Government awarded five local companies contracts to rebuild the highway so that it becomes a world class road.

The companies are Bitumen World, Exodus and Company, Masimba Construction, Tensor Systems and Fossil Contracting.

President Mnangagwa, who was speaking during a Zanu-PF rally at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge yesterday, said he has since instructed Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona to speed up the modernisation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

“The Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind. We are a people’s Government and a Government for the people and we will continue to uplift lives and spearhead development in all parts of the country. As I speak, we are in the process of upgrading the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Road and I have since instructed the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development to now shift his focus on the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road since we are almost done with the Beitbridge-Harare highway.

“We want to create dualised lanes for the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Victoria Falls Road”

The President said Beitbridge Border Post modernisation and upgrade project has created jobs for 1 400 people in the border town.

“The border post which is being upgraded is the best in Southern Africa and it has created job opportunities for 1 400 locals. There is a lot that the Second Republic is doing in terms of development. We have a slogan which says “the country is built and governed by its own people,” he said.

The President said Government managed to put economic measures despite the illegal sanctions imposed by Western countries.

“We managed to put economic measures and our economy has recovered and it has begun to grow. They thought that our people would suffer and revolt against Government and impose their puppet Government,” he said.

“That will never happen because Zanu PF is the revolutionary party which brought independence to this country and kicked out oppression and colonialism. It is the only party which thrives to protect and safeguard our legacy.”

“We are our own liberators and we shall chart our own destiny as a people. In the event of drought, we remain Zimbabweans, when it is cold, we remain Zimbabweans and even if it gets hot, we still remain Zimbabweans,”

President Mnangagwa also called on citizens to desist from any form of violence as the country heads towards the harmonised elections next year.

“We should respect each other as Zimbabweans and desist from any form of violence. As we inch closer to next year’s harmonised elections, we should vote for Zanu PF. In Matabeleland South we count on you because you have never let us down,” he said.

“It is now a culture here in this province to win the elections. For us to continue winning we must go and register to vote because we now have new eligible voters. Our brothers and sisters who liberated this country got wounded and some died. It was not an easy feat, but when it comes to voting that should not be a difficult task.”

The President said following a prolonged dry spell, Government has made it a point that no one starves.

“Last year, we didn’t harvest much because of the prolonged dry spell, but let me assure you that no one will starve. We have enough grain reserves and we will feed everyone. We introduced Intwasa/Pfumbudza and we are distributing free inputs and fertilizers and chemicals,” he said.

The President donated 300 computers to 10 schools in 10 constituencies in Matabeleland South. Each school received 30 computers.

“You have 13 constituencies, but three have already received their computers. We chose one school per constituency to receive 30 computers,” he said.

Speaking during same event Vice President Constantino Chiwengwa reaffirmed that President Mnangagwa is the party’s sole candidate in the 2023 elections.

“As we move towards next year’s harmonised elections, let it be known by everyone that our Presidential candidate is President Mnangagwa, a tried and tested leader. He is a revolutionary and visionary leader. We should all rally behind him and ensure victory for the ruling party.

“We should all join hands and work for the development of the country. He is a revolutionary and visionary leader. We should all rally behind him and ensure victory for the ruling party. We should all join hands and work for the development of the country,” said VP Chiwenga.

“No foreigner will come here and lead the development crusade. We should all embrace President Mnangagwa’s mantra that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’. Brick by brick; stone by stone, we should build our country.” — @mashnets