Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway overhaul after rainy season

THE full rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Beitbridge-Victoria Falls Highway is set to commence soon after the rainy season, with ongoing efforts focused on pothole patching.

Last year, the Government established a one-stop-shop to consolidate all key stakeholders, expediting the finalisation of the concession agreement and paving the way for the large-scale rehabilitation of the road from Beitbridge.

The tender for this strategic project has already been awarded to Bitumen World as part of the Government’s commitment to ensure timely implementation of the project, which is crucial for the country’s economy.

The one-stop-shop concept streamlines the process by ensuring all necessary paperwork is completed under one roof, aligning with the Whole-of-Government approach and encouraging private sector participation.

Approximately three months ago, the Cabinet approved the award of the rehabilitation project for the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway to Bitumen World.

In an interview yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, said the road is undergoing temporary maintenance to remain trafficable during the rainy season.

“They have started, but since it is raining, they are currently focused on pothole patching. After the rains, they will begin major works. At the moment, they are on the ground, and I understand they are around Halfway, heading towards Bulawayo, addressing serious potholes. After the rainy season, they will proceed with substantial rehabilitation,” said Minister Moyo.

The deteriorating condition of the highway has been a source of concern for motorists and citizens, who have repeatedly called on the Government to address the issue.

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has made significant strides in infrastructure development, particularly improving the road network. The Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare-Chirundu Highway stands as a testament to this progress.

Several other road projects are underway nationwide, spearheaded by local authorities, Zinara and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

President Mnangagwa declared the state of road infrastructure in Zimbabwe a national emergency following two years of heavy and destructive rains.

Through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, the Government has been rehabilitating the country’s road network in line with Vision 2030.

As part of the Infrastructure, Utilities, and Digital Economy cluster under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), Zimbabwe prioritises completing road rehabilitation projects. The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is a critical trade route on the regional north-to-south corridor, connecting Zimbabwe with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A significant portion of the highway has deteriorated to dangerous levels over the years, resulting in numerous fatal accidents. Endless potholes have turned driving along the route into a challenging and hazardous experience.

Bitumen World established an asphalt plant in Gwayi in 2023, and the site remains equipped with the necessary machinery. The rapid deterioration of the road has been largely attributed to haulage trucks, especially those from coal mining operations in the Hwange district.

Legislators have previously called for the implementation of a resolution requiring 15 percent of minerals or cargo from mining companies to be transported via the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) to reduce the burden on roads. — @ncubeleon