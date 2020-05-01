Bekezela, Albert team up with African artistes for Covid-19 song

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Afro-Jazz musician Bekezela, Albert Nyathi and Vusa Mkhaya have teamed up with other musicians from across Africa for a song titled Phumelela, which speaks about the enduring spirit of human beings to overcome Covid-19.

The song, written by local award-winning photographer and poet Mgcini Nyoni, Innocentia Motong (SA) and Bekezela will be released tomorrow on the Bekezela Music YouTube channel.

Other artistes who are part of this project are Candy Tsamandebele (SA), Liezel Marshal (SA), Akinwale James (Nigeria), Mono Mukundu (Zim), Nonny D (Nigeria), Simba CI (Zim), Papy Nsenga (DRC), Zodwa Mabena (SA), Khoisa (Botswana), Henny C (SA), Lawi (Malawi), Bongane Radebe (SA) and Thabone (SA).

Mgcini Nyoni, speaking on behalf of Bekezela said the song was in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The song speaks to the enduring spirit of human beings and how we will overcome the current problem as we have overcome other problems that have come and gone over the centuries.

“The song is ready and will be released on Friday on the Bekezela Music YouTube channel,” said Nyoni.

“Covid-19 has come at a time the world is facing multiple other problems that include poverty, war, unemployment and other diseases that have been a problem to humanity since time immemorial. In light of this, Phumelela, even though motivated by the current Covid-19 problem, is not specific to the coronavirus.”

The song was recorded at RMSE studios with Bekezela on the acoustic guitar, on lead guitar – Ngwato Mapalakanye, on keys – Thokozani Monare, bass guitar and saxophone – Bongane Radebe, brass – Thabone and second lead guitar – Mono Mukundu.

Nyoni said they would have loved to work with many other artistes on the song, but could not do so as others did not have access to studios because of lockdowns in their countries.

“Many other musicians could have been part of the project, but due to the lockdown that is ongoing in most countries, only those who stay close to studios or have home studios could take part.

“As this is a legacy project that is meant to outlive the Covid-19 pandemic, more projects will be done once the lockdown is over,” said Nyoni.