Bekezela, Berita, Mkhaya stage unforgettable homecoming show

Showbiz Reporter

The Real Homecoming show lived up to its billing despite an average turnout.

The homegrown talent that has made an impact outside the country, had a good performance that left an indelible mark.

The show was held at the Zimbabwe Music Academy on Tuesday evening and saw the likes of SA-based Bekezela, Berita, Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya, Vuyo Brown and Msizâ€™kay lighting up the stage.

Television personality Mbo Mahocs and Skyz Metro FM personality Possenti Sikosana were the hosts of the show. Many people had never had an opportunity to watch the headliners perform live and this was a rare occasion.

However, more could have been done in terms of marketing or the pricing as the cheapest ticket was US$20. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic people avoid packed venues and this could have also contributed to the low turnout.

The show however, lived up to expectations as fans were happy to watch musicians like Berita Khumalo who two years ago, wowed them during a free show at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Bekezela also had great performance.

The Ancestor as Vusa Mkhaya is popularly known, demonstrated that he is a mature musician.

At one time, there was a power outage during the duo performance of Berita and Bekezela, which nearly dampened the mood but people sang along in the dark, until power was restored.

Bekezela went nostalgic and performed Lovemore Majaivanaâ€™s Umoya Wami which the crowd responded to by dancing and singing along.

The crowd also had a chance to watch some of the hottest artistes in the city such as Msizâ€™kay and Vuyo Brown.