Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Victoria Falls

01 Feb, 2023 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mashudu in Victoria Falls

BELARUSIAN President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Victoria Falls where he is set to wind up his historic three-day State visit in the country.

His plane landed at 10.23am. He was welcomed by President Mnangagwa who had arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe aircraft about 15 minutes earlier.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Foreign Affairs Minister Fredrick Shava Agriculture Minister Dr Masuka. He was welcomed by Mat North Minister Richard Moyo, Deputy Tourism Minister, traditional leaders and service chiefs.

The two Heads of State were received a rousing welcome from Zanu PF affiliate and church groups which had gathered at the Vic Falls International Airport.

