Belarusian President congratulates President Mnangagwa

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BELARUSIAN President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President Mnangagwa after being reelected the country’s President following last Wednesday’s Harmonised Elections.

President Mnangagwa amassed the majority votes gaining 52,6 percent of the vote.

In a statement on X (Twitter) Belarus Embassy in Zimbabwe said President Lukashenko has congratulated President Mnangagwa on being reelected for the second term.

“On behalf of people of the Republic of #Belarus and himself 🇧🇾 President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of #Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on winning re-election. Well done,” reads the Twitter statement.

Zimbabwe holds cordial relations with the Eastern European country.

President Lukashenko visited Zimbabwe in January on an official two-day state visit where several Memorandum of Understandings were signed.

To cap the visit, President Lukashenko visited the magnificent Victoria Falls, one of the world’s seven natural wonders and world heritage sites.

@nqotshili