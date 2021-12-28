Belated Christmas gift for 2 000 Bulawayo’s vulnerable

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

SOCIALITE and influencer Prophet Passion Java has brought a belated Christmas gift to the disadvantaged in Bulawayo.

The famous prophet whose philanthropic works have been trending on social media platforms visited Bulawayo yesterday and distributed groceries to vulnerable groups that include those living with disabilities and the elderly.

The Christmas goodies were presented to about 2 000 beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at a private club.

Prophet Java said his motivation to give came from his childhood and how he was raised by his parents.

“I grew up in a family that prioritised giving to the less fortunate and giving is something in me. I don’t believe that there is anyone who is disabled, we all have different abilities,” he said.

Prophet Java said he is inspired by President Mnangagwa and he supports his vision.

“I am motivated by the success of the President’s devolution vision and his support for the youth. I am not a politician but I am inspired by his leadership and will use my resources to support his vision among the youth,” he said.

During the donation, young people were encouraged to come up with business ideas so that they can be assisted with loans.

“We are going to advance cash loans ranging from US$500 to US$3 000 to youths in Zimbabwe who want to go into business and have clear business plans,” said Prophet Java.

Among the beneficiaries of the Christmas donation yesterday were 64 individuals living with disabilities who came from around the province.

The donation comprised an assortment of basic commodities that include mealie-meal, cooking oil and other such items.

The beneficiaries came from suburbs such as Cowdray Park, Mahatshula, Queen’s Park, Killarney and Paddonhurst.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Anna Mapurisa (56) expressed gratitude for the gesture saying the donation will reduce her burden of feeding 10 grandchildren.

“I have 10 grandchildren, some from my own kids and others from relatives who are also struggling to make ends meet. I use a wheelchair and that limits my abilities to take care of these children,” she said.

Ms Dorira Chanza (51), another beneficiary said she will always remember the famous prophet because of the donation.

“I have always heard about him but I always thought he is just one of those people who exist on social media but today, he came here and gave us these hampers, he will always be remembered,” she said.