Believe! Highlanders chasing the miraculous to salvage a fast dissipating season

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

AS the football season progresses, a sense of urgency looms large over the Highlanders team. They stand at a critical juncture, teetering on the precipice of what could be another heartrending season. It’s a scenario that stings even more, given the tantalising glimpse of hope that had Bosso fans dreaming of ending a 17-year-old title drought.

The year was 2006, the last time the league title embraced the black and white of Highlanders. Fast forward to the present, and their longing for that elusive glory is palpable. They have danced on the rock face of success, having led the league table for a significant part of the season, but now, the coveted top spot has slipped from their grasp. With only six games remaining, they find themselves seven points adrift of the relentless log leaders, Ngezi Platinum, who have amassed 54 points.

Recent performances have compounded their woes, with the team being winless in their last matches, succumbing to defeat in two and playing out two frustrating stalemates. It’s a slide that has cast a shadow on their title aspirations and left fans holding their breath.

Yet, amid the uncertainties, the Bosso coaches are resolute: it’s not over. The echoes of this message reverberate through the hearts of every Highlanders faithful. They believe in the power of a comeback and are prepared to pull off a miracle to salvage this season. High stakes and high hopes are what makes this team’s journey a compelling drama that’s far from over.

Highlanders’ assistant coach Joel Luphahla insists they are still in the race.

“We still have 18 points to play for. We don’t know what is going to happen. Ngezi is coming here for the last game of the season. We are hoping that along the way teams on top of us and those creeping in on us drop points. We just need to make sure in the six games that are left we collect all maximum points. We hope for the best. We have two tricky ties outside Bulawayo in the last six games. One against Manica Diamonds and the other against Triangle but we have to try and get maximum points,” says Luphahla.

He believes the recent bad patch could be a result of a lack of experience in the team.

“At times when you go for 19 games without a loss sometimes it creeps into the players. We have a very young team which has never been in this situation before. Those games may have gotten into their minds and some of them relaxed along the way. There was a bit of complacency along the way because these are the same players that took us here. We have had a chat about going back to factory settings as a team,” said Luphahla.

Club legend and assistant coach Madinda Ndlovu has attributed the club’s recent poor form to purely just a lack of luck.

“I don’t think from a technical point of view there are any changes. We are working hard to try and motivate these boys, it’s just that luck is not on our side that is all,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and Luphahla have been in charge of the team in their last two games which ended in stalemates against Cranborne Bullets and Green Fuel, respectively.

“We played two games. Last week and mid-week we were happy with the response from the boys. Unfortunately, we did not get the desired results. But in terms of football we played good football,” said Ndlovu.

Luphahla also believes the team has been exhibiting some good football.

“It becomes difficult to explain that we played good football in our midweek fixture because most people did not travel for the game. But, for us as the technical team to see the boys play away from home like they are at home gave us a bit of comfort,” said Luphahla.

Head coach Baltemar Brito is set to take over the reins on Sunday when Bosso faces Bulawayo Chiefs in a potentially explosive derby tie.