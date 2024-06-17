Bemba solar Project commissioning set for Friday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The 60 kilowatt Bemba solar project in Tsholotsho district, under Chief Tategulu is expected to be commissioned this Friday by the Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo, the District Development Coordinator, Mr Aaron Gono has confirmed.

The solar project, which started in 2017, is the first of its kind to be undertaken by the Rural Electrification Fund since 2002 and its establishment has already seen a total of 35 homesteads in Bemba Village being electrified while the local business centre, clinic, and a primary school have also been connected.

The electrification of schools in the area will help in the retention of qualified teaching personnel whose overall impact will be an improved pass rate.

A nutrition garden that uses drip irrigation has been set up and draws water from a solar-powered borehole supported by a 10 000 litre storage tank a development which came as a huge relief for the villagers who had, for many years been struggling to access clean water, forcing them to draw the precious liquid from unprotected water sources which was also used their livestocks and wildlife.

At the nutrition garden, villagers are growing various crops such as tomatoes, chomolia, beetroot, cabbages, carrots, sweet potato and butternut for domestic use while the surplus is sold for their income.

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20).

“The solar plant is set to be commissioned this week by the Minister of Energy and Power Development,” said Mr Gono.

Rural electrification is a critical component in the Government’s drive to transform community livelihoods and the policy framework also corrects the imbalances between urban and rural electrification.

The ultimate goal is to socially and financially empower rural communities by enhancing their capability to contribute towards national economic development.