Ben Follet-Smith takes lead at Czech Challenge

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE professional golfer Benjamin Follet-Smith has set the pace on round two of the D+D Real Czech Challenge that is underway at the professional golfer Benjamin Follet-Smith Club, Beroun, Czech Republic.

Follet-Smith is sitting on top of the leaderboard after shooting 8-under-par-62 in his second round. He is currently on 15-under-par-125 gross having shot 7-under-63 in his first round yesterday.

In today’s second round, Follet-Smith birdied the second, third, fifth and seventh holes in his front nine while shooting lever-par in the other holes. He shot 30 in his outward nine before going on to close with 32 in his back nine.

In his back nine, he also had four birdies on holes 12, 15, 16 and 17.

Second placed Maxence Giboudot shot 30 on his inner nine (four birdies and an eagle) and is currently on his outer nine.

The D+D Real Czech Challenge is a part of the Challenge Tour. – @brandon_malvin