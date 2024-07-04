Benade names Sables squad for Africa Cup

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE rugby head coach Piet Benade has named a 44-member training squad for the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup tournament which is scheduled for Uganda later this month.

The squad includes several Under-20s from last year and have already begun putting in the works as they await the final travelling squad. The camp has been ongoing for three days. Apart from the Under-20s, the squad includes the likes of 25-year-old prodigy, Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere, who won the EPCR Challenge with Sharks, France-based prop, Victor Mupunga and the experienced skipper, Hilton Mudariki

The Sables will play their first match of the Africa Cup against the hosts, Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on July 20. The Rugby Africa Cup is a continental men’s rugby union tournament organized by Rugby Africa. The 2024 edition of the tournament features eight nations including Burkina Faso, Namibia, Senegal, Kenya, Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, and host nation Uganda.

Sables training squad for Africa Cup:

Forwards: Aiden Burnett (VC), Tino Mavesere, Bornwell Gwinji, Brian Makamure, Brian Nyaude, Bryan Chiang, Cleopas Kundiona, David Makamba, Dylan Utete, Hilton Kamanda, Huntley Masterson, Jeff Makoni, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Liam Larkan, Neil Mawere, Sean Beevor, Simba Mandioma, Simba Siraha, Tadiwa Gwashu, Tanaka Mpofu, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Tawanda Banda, Victor Mapunga, Vuyani Dhlomo, Zvikomborero Chimoto.

Backs: Hilton Mudariki (C), Benoni Nekairo, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Carlos Matematema, Darell Makwasha, Dion Khumalo, Gamuchirai Nekati, Godfrey Magaramombe, Ian Prior, Keegan Joubert, Kudzi Mashawi (CC), Munyaradzi Ngandu, Tadius Dzandiwanzira, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Takudzwa Musingwini, Tamuka Pamire, Tapiwa Mafura, TJ Maguranyanga, Trevor Gurwe