Benedict Badza books semi-final berth in J5 Cepha Tennis Junior J5

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN top junior tennis player Benedict Badza (16) has booked a place in the semi-final of the J5 Cepha Tennis Junior J5 Week 1 tournament taking place in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The week-long tournament started on Monday and ends on Saturday.

The only other Zimbabwean taking part in the tournament is 13-year-old Kudzai Chapepa.

Badza beat South African Jordan George Georglev 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to book a semi-final date with South African Ernst Gouwns.

He had earlier in the competition beaten another South African James Hart 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the second-round and Johannes Wijk 6-3, 6-0 in the first-round.

Chapepa was knocked out in the second-round of the girls’ category after losing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6.

She had beaten fifth seed Line Greyling 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.