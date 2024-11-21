‘Beneficiate chrome to boost returns’

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has urged chrome producers to beneficiate their produce to increase their returns. Zimbabwe holds the world’s second-largest reserves of high-grade chromium ore after South Africa, with deposits of about 10 billion tonnes, equivalent to around 12 percent of the global total, according to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Three years ago, the Government imposed a ban on raw chrome exports to encourage chrome miners to invest in beneficiation facilities. In an interview, ZMF president, Ms Henrietta Beatrice Rushwaya said beneficiating is crucial as chrome production soars.

“For those that are in the chrome sector, it has reached an all-time high this time around and as ZMF, we encourage our chrome producers to beneficiate the product,” she said.

Chrome production in Zimbabwe experienced a notable surge, increasing by 4,37 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, as reported by the country’s statistics agency, ZimStat.

This surge translated to production of 1 204 755 metric tonnes in 2023, compared to 1 154 340 metric tonnes in 2022.

The country boasts chrome reserves of significant magnitude, positioning it as a key player in the global chrome market. These reserves provide a solid foundation for sustained production growth and economic development. Zimbabwe’s chrome is renowned for its high grades, boasting purity levels exceeding 46 percent.

This exceptional quality makes Zimbabwean chrome highly sought after on the international stage, attracting interest from various industries worldwide.

The premium grade ensures that Zimbabwe remains a prominent supplier in the competitive global chrome market, fostering economic stability and growth.

The surge in chrome production witnessed in 2023 underscores Zimbabwe’s potential as a major player in the chrome industry.

With abundant reserves and top-grade quality, the country is poised to further solidify its position in the global market, driving economic prosperity for years to come.

Ms Rushwaya noted that small-scale miners have emerged as key drivers of the country’s economy due to favourable measures implemented by the Government.

“Small-scale miners are among the biggest benefactors of the Second Republic, based on the understanding that Government has come up with measures that are quite favourable and conducive for us to produce more be it in the gold, chrome or gemstone sector,” she said.

Ms Rushwaya further implored the ZMF membership to increase gold production as the currency is now gold-backed.

“There is now a need for us to increase our production so that the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) does not get withered away through inflation, “she said. She also urged those who are in the gemstone industry to beneficiate their products.

“Come up with final products that will ensure that we get good value for our money,” she said. Ms Rushwaya urged small-scale miners to observe sustainable and responsible mining.

“Sustainable and responsible mining is the key to the sectorial growth, national development and an exponential increase in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.

The ZMF also plans to develop a comprehensive and tailored Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy that is specifically designed for Zimbabwe’s small-scale mining sector. Mining accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and generates more than 83 percent of the country’s total annual export earnings.