Benjamin Lock through to Temuco Challenger last 16

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BENJAMIN Lock booked his place in the Temuco Challenger round of 16 after winning his last 32 match whilst his brother Courtney was eliminated in the second qualifying stage in Chile on Tuesday.

The oldest of the Lock brothers, Benjamin won his match 2-0 against Argentina’s Santiago Rodriguez Taverna with scores of 7-6 and 6-2 to book his place in the next stage of the event.

Benjamin will go on to face Nicolas Mejia from Colombia in the last 16 of the tournament. Mejia booked his place in the next round after winning his match 6-3 and 6-1 against Argentina’s Roman Andres Burruchaga.

It was however a bad day for his brother, Courtney who lost his second qualifying round against another Argentine, Matias Zukas with scores of 6-2 and 6-4 to crash out of the tournament’s singles event.

Courtney had made his way through to the second qualifying round after winning the first round against Victor Nunez from Chile 6-1 and 6-2. In the doubles section, the Zimbabwean brothers are set to get their campaign up and running against Thiago Augustin Tirante from Argentina and Nicolas Mejía from Colombia. Challenger tours are the second highest tier of tennis competition, behind the ATP Tour. Players who succeed on the ATP Challenger Tour earn sufficient ranking points to become eligible for main draw or qualifying draw entry at ATP Tour tournaments.

– @brandon_malvin