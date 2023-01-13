Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of six counts of rape

BREAKING

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court.

Jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, following a six-month trial.

Louis Saha Matturie, 41, Benjamin Mendy’s co-accused was found not guilty of three counts of rape.

Jurors also failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.