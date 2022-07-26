Benjani benched for good

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars yesterday fired Benjani Mwaruwari and brought in assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi as interim head coach in a widely expected changing of the guard after the former Manchester City striker failed to change the club’s fortunes.

Mwaruwari, who had penned a four-year deal, was Ngezi Platinum head coach for not more than four months.

Bongani Mafu, Mwaruwari’s assistant, is also expected to leave the club.

The final straw for the ex-Zimbabwe international, who replaced Rodwell Dhlakama at the end of March, came on Saturday when he suffered his fourth defeat going down 1-0 to Yadah in Harare.

Results eluded Mwaruwari who was into his first coaching job.

Under Mwaruwari, Ngezi amassed 15 points from a possible 39.

When he took over from Dhlakama, Ngezi had played nine games and accumulated 15 points from four wins, three draws and two defeats.

Ngezi announced Mwaruwari’s departure, saying assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi who was temporarily in charge when Dhlakama left the club has been appointed interim head coach.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club would like to inform all its stakeholders that the Club has parted ways with Head Coach Benjani Mwaruwari by mutual agreement.

“This was Benjani’s first coaching assignment and both the club and the coach agreed that it did not deliver the expected results hence the decision to separate was in the best interest of the club.

“NPS FC wishes Benjani all the best in his future endeavours.

“Meanwhile, the Board has appointed Assistant Coach Takesure Chiragwi as the interim head coach assisted by Klifton Kadulira,” reads the club statement.

Efforts to get a comment from Mwaruwari were fruitless as his phone continously rang unanswered.