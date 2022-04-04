Benjani off to draw against Byo Chiefs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

BENJANI Mwaruwari kicked off his topflight coaching debut with a draw against Bulawayo Chiefs in a match that had three telling moments at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

First his Ngezi side were denied what looked like a genuine first-half equaliser; then Mwaruwari received his first yellow card from the touchline before a debutant provided the visitors’ assist for the equaliser.

The Undertaker, as the former national team striker and captain is also known, watched in disbelief in the 56th minute when referee Philani Ncube disallowed his team’s goal after star player Denver Mukamba dribbled past three

Amakhosi defenders and laid a sitter that was scrambled into the net by a Chiefs defender only for the referee to indicate an offside.

Yesterday’s officials, except for assistant referee Faith Mloyi, were in charge when Chiefs fielded 12 players in the second-half for a few minutes against FC Platinum in a game they won 2-0.

Chiefs went into the breather leading by a goal scored from the penalty spot by hard running Obriel Chirinda who was upended inside the box by Ngezi left-back Qadr Amini in the 33rd minute.

After their goal, the home side threatened to steamroll past the visitors, but they somehow failed to turn their possessional dominance into goals.

“I told the boys to keep their calm and not panic, I told them not to lose the game plan we gave them even though we were down,” said Mwaruwari.

In the second-half Ngezi were a different outfit, as they took the game to their opponents by suffocating Chiefs’ midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe, but like the home side, they failed to find the target.

The first substitution made by Ngezi did not bring any goals until the 76th minute introduction of debutant Tinotenda Murasiranwa for Delic Murimba.

Murasiranwa was a menace for the home team’s defence and in the 84th minute he delivered an inswinger, which Chiefs’ goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya fumbled by punching the ball into the path of the deadly Mukamba, who expertly pushed the ball into an empty net.

“Playing away from home is always difficult, but taking a point is a welcome outcome.

We were second best in the first-half, but came back more offensive in the second-half.

Sometimes the players don’t get the instructions well.

We saw where we were going wrong and during the half-time pep talk I had to tell them sternly what needed to be done, emphasising that we needed to keep cool even if we were a goal down and I think it worked,” said Mwaruwari.

His Chiefs’ counterpart Nilton Terroso said their biggest mistake was to take their feet off the pedal in the second -half.

“In the first-half we were very good, we were able to control the game in all aspects as a unit.

In the second-half we were not that strong and were forced to make some changes due to injury, taking out Felix (Moyo) and Obriel (Chirinda) and once we did that I honestly think the team broke down.

They pressed us and went forward very well, putting us under pressure and eventually scored and the game ended like that,” said Terrosso.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs:Takabva Mawaya, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Lucky Ndlela, Arthur Musiyiwa, Obriel Chirinda (Dela Arkoli 68th min) Malvern Mkolo, Kevin Moyo, Perfect Chikwende, Felix Moyo (Mthokozisi Msebe 59th min), Farawu Matare (Ben Nyaunzvi 59th min)

Unused Subs

David Bizabani, Ian Nekati, , Hughes Chikosa, , Panashe Shoko, , Mandlenkosi Gasela, Bill Veremu

Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya, Ariel Makopa, Kudzai Chigwida, Denver Mukamba, Marvelous Mukumba, Polite Moyo, Bruno Mtigo, Delic Murimba, Qadr Amini, Wellington Taderera (Tinotenda Murasiranwa 76th min), Valentine Kadonzo

Unused Subs

Anelka Chivandire, Carlos Mavhurume, Tapiwa Sibanda, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Leslie Kashitigu, Benhura Takunda, , Marlvin Kwinjo, Mariyoni Chang