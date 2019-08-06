Berita on a mission to empower

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

MULTI-award winning singer and producer Berita will be celebrating women with the release of a new single titled Yours on Thursday, the eve of International Women’s Day.

Its video which will likely put Zimbabwe on the map as it was shot in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, though complete, will however, be released next Friday.

Berita said Yours, a love song, was a follow up to her hit single ‘Ndiceli’kiss’ which was released earlier this year.

Revealing the single cover artwork on social media recently, Berita, who now runs her own record label, Assali Music in South Africa, captioned the announcement with the lyrics, “Make me the empress of your palace, I’m enchanted by your voodoo – show me the entrance of your castle, all I want is you,” as a way to tease fans.

With the new dawn of her budding empire, the songstress also introduced fans to a new look – with a fresh and crisp feel to complement her evolving sound. Her manager said she is enjoying making music in her own studio and experimenting with new sounds.

“Berita is taking to her new found independence like a duck to water. Her sophomore single release looks to make a statement about finding purpose and belonging.

“One wonders what else is to become of her newfound inspiration, and judging by the sound of her latest releases, she is clearly living her best life and loving it,” her manager, Eric Gymah said.

“She intends to share her new music with her fans and is currently preparing to hit the road, guitar in tow, on a nationwide (SA) tour of music festivals and live shows in the summer.”

In the early stages of her career, Berita was groomed by Oskido’s Kalawa Jazmee Records. Now, she wants to give fellow women a platform by signing them. “I’m planning to develop artistes with a keen interest in women as I feel they are marginalised. As time goes on, I think 80% of those who’ll work at my offices will be women as I want to uplift them,” Berita said.

The musician who recently performed in Harare at Oliver Mtukudzi’s tribute concert is out to make a mark in her home country and judging by the response she got from the crowd in Harare, she is on the right track.

She said going solo is the best decision she ever made.

“It’s a very exciting time for me as I now own my own record label which means I release my own music and have full rights to it. I’m also growing as an artiste, producer, singer and songwriter.”

On the release of an album, Berita said she had no plans for this year. “I think I’ll likely release a new album in 2020,” she said.