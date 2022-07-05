Berita turns a new page after leaving “irresponsible, reckless, unruly husband”, Nota Baloyi

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN it comes to celebrity news, everyone has an opinion, but singer Berita Khumalo who has admittedly left her husband Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi is “turning a new leaf”, putting a lid on her marriage.

On Monday, Berita spoke out on her two-year marriage with the rapper and music executive which almost had mortal implications since she, “had to choose between being married and being alive.”

Explaining the turn of events in her marriage on Twitter, the Thandolwethu singer said her marriage was not roses and rainbows always.

“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13th of January 2022. As it stands, we are currently separated.

“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless, and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” wrote Berita.

Nota’s irrational behaviour led him on a smear campaign against social media influencer, Mihlali Ndamase over the weekend when he objectified her, comparing her to a dog.

“Mihlali ke stocko. They don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, then it means she’s an object, which means that you can kill her if you want to.

“You know . . . it’s like buying a dog, you can put it down,” ranted Nota.

The above mentioned derogatory statements led to Berita suggesting that Nota is suffering mentally before apologising to Mihlali.

“@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!

“My one request is that Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi needs help with his mental health. I tried my best while I was in his life. I tried to also plead with his family about this.

“He is a really good man, sometimes he means well. He needs help,” said Berita.

The musician also narrated how hard her ex-husband’s behaviour has affected her.

Nota is not new to controversy and verbal confrontations as he has thrived off it, gaining notoriety in the process. He has in the past, attacked Kelly Khumalo, calling her a “witch” on his Instagram Live.

“Thank goodness my mother prays for these witches not to put a hex on me,” he said.

After all of this, Berita said she will not be commenting any further on anything regarding what she posted about her ex-husband.

Rather, she is, “turning a new page”. Pressed on what she meant by that, the Afro-Soul singer just said, “I can’t comment”. – @eMKlass_49