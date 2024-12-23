Bernard on verge of penning South Africa move

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Goalkeeper of the Year Donovan Bernard is set to leave Chicken Inn, with the club reportedly close to signing Aron Ngwenya from Arenel as his replacement.

Bernard, who has been linked with several South African clubs, including SuperSport United, Polokwane City and Kruger United, is believed to be on the verge of securing a move to either of the three sides.

Ngwenya, on the other hand has also attracted interest from a number of Premiership teams despite Arenel getting relegated this past campaign.

Highlanders and TelOne are some of the teams that have been linked with the imposing goalkeeper. Bosso are said to have had several conversations with the player who is on coach Kelvin Kaindu’s wish-list but an agreement could not be reached between the two parties on the signing-on fee for the player.

As things stand, a move to Kruger United for Bernard seems more likely according to sources close to proceedings at the club.

Kruger United play in the National First Division in South Africa.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara remained tight-lipped about the developments but said: “Anything is possible, but we’re happy with our squad. We’re confident of building on our present team and preparing for the next season.

“We may add one or two players to our squad but we are generally happy with the personnel we have and will not be making any major changes to our team.”

Bernard began his football career at Aces Academy in 2003 before his senior career took off when he joined Motor Action, followed by stints at How Mine and Chicken Inn.

His impressive performances have earned him a number of call-up to the Zimbabwe national team. He managed to keep 20 clean sheets this past season.

What makes Bernard an even more special talent is the fact he has earned his stripes without playing for the traditional big three.

Bernard’s potential move to South Africa is expected to not only boost his career but also raise the profile of Zimbabwean football.

With his exceptional talent and growing reputation, he is set to become a household name in South African football.

— @innocentskizoe