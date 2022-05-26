Berry Mr Zibo readies second album release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA musician Berry Mr Zibo and his outfit Induna Zedhale are set to release his second album named Bangigwaqela Ingiyazane on July 2 at the Dip Sip in Johannesburg.

The album release comes after the success of his latest single, Econet, which was aimed at creating awareness to network service providers that Dandala village in Lupane was closed in the digital gap. His message was heard and now, a network tower is under construction in the village.

The upcoming album which is a follow-up to his debut Ulimi released in 2020, will have eight tracks.

Said Mr Berry Zibo: “The track Econet has yielded meaningful development as the construction of a network tower is underway. This has pushed me to release more tracks that I hope will change the lives of our society.

“In that regard, I’ll be releasing an eight-track album with songs, Udilizwe Ngabegazi, Umlando wama #41, Ibhola Lomango, All Nations, Bangigwaqela Ingiyazane, Abancane Qha (Piano), Isthembiso Kwabasele Emuva and Inyoka YoThango,” said Berry Mr Zibo. – @mthabisi_mthire