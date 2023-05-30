Breaking News
Mai TT nudes leak: blames ex-hubby

Mai TT nudes leak: blames ex-hubby

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Best FC gain control of Inyathi League 

30 May, 2023 - 15:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Best FC gain control of Inyathi League  Blackswallows F.C at inyathi Badala stadium emtshekisaneni ground

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

BEST FC maintained pole position in the Inyathi football league following a 2-1 victory over Indumba at the weekend.

The side are undefeated after five rounds of action winning all their games.

Young Stars are not far behind in second position with 13 points, the same as Black Swallows in third place.

Admire Moyo from Rising Stars leads the league’s goal-scoring chart with five goals.

The social league, which has been in existence for the past 15 years has teams drawn from areas in the  Bubi district that include Mahlabathini, Maqaqeni, Mary Ellen, and Ndumba amongst others.

Black Swallows FC, Shooting Stars FC, Inyathi Rovers, Mahlabathini FC, Hospital FC, Mary Ellen FC, Inyathi Pirates FC, Young Stars fc, Best FC, Indumba FC, Nyathi Tigers FC, Rising Stars FC, Water Wish FC and Eromoland FC are the teams in the league at present.

In March, the clubs had an engagement meeting with Zifa representatives, Zifa technical development chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe and Zifa Southern Region Area Zones chairman Ndondana Masuku as they sought advice on how they can register as a Zifa affiliate.

Results

Waterwash 0-0 Hospital FC, Mahlabathini 4-1 Shooting Stars, Black Swallows 3-1 Marry Ellen, Young Stars 3-0  Mayango Mountain, Best FC 2-1 Indumba, Inyathi Tigers 1-0 Inyathi Rovers

 

[email protected] 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting