Best FC gain control of Inyathi League 

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BEST FC maintained pole position in the Inyathi football league following a 2-1 victory over Indumba at the weekend.

The side are undefeated after five rounds of action winning all their games.

Young Stars are not far behind in second position with 13 points, the same as Black Swallows in third place.

Admire Moyo from Rising Stars leads the league’s goal-scoring chart with five goals.

The social league, which has been in existence for the past 15 years has teams drawn from areas in the Bubi district that include Mahlabathini, Maqaqeni, Mary Ellen, and Ndumba amongst others.

Black Swallows FC, Shooting Stars FC, Inyathi Rovers, Mahlabathini FC, Hospital FC, Mary Ellen FC, Inyathi Pirates FC, Young Stars fc, Best FC, Indumba FC, Nyathi Tigers FC, Rising Stars FC, Water Wish FC and Eromoland FC are the teams in the league at present.

In March, the clubs had an engagement meeting with Zifa representatives, Zifa technical development chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe and Zifa Southern Region Area Zones chairman Ndondana Masuku as they sought advice on how they can register as a Zifa affiliate.

Results

Waterwash 0-0 Hospital FC, Mahlabathini 4-1 Shooting Stars, Black Swallows 3-1 Marry Ellen, Young Stars 3-0 Mayango Mountain, Best FC 2-1 Indumba, Inyathi Tigers 1-0 Inyathi Rovers

