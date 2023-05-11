Better to be silent than to expose ignorance

Mbuso Ndhlovu

“Dear Epworth residents. A Deed of Grant is not a title deed.” A shadowy anti-government entity Team Pachedu authoritatively Tweeted on April 24 after President Mnangagwa had given title deeds to the previously marginalised Epworth community as he had promised at an earlier rally on the outskirts of Harare.

It was both hilarious and sad at the same time that an organisation that purports to have a monopoly over wisdom and often displays fake precognition in relation to Government proposals could get it so wrong. Was it sheer ignorance or malice that Pachedu commented on an issue they clearly were not familiar with.

It appears they are mere malcontents whose agenda is to besmirch the Government. Trying to ridicule and downplay everything that the Government does or plans exposed the group’s malignancy. Like most anti-government groups, they mistakenly think as opposition their role is to oppose everything that the ruling party implements.

In this instance, it would have been prudent to heed Abraham Lincoln’s advice that it is advisable for a fool to be silent and let others think he is wise than to speak and reveal his stupidity.

An avalanche of responses to Pachedu’s Tweet soon followed expressing shock and regret. One Sheikh Tinomuda said:

“I think you should have spoken to your lawyers before sending this Tweet. You clearly misunderstood whatever you think you were told. Sad for those that believe you. You must be ashamed of yourself.”

Choosing to educate Team Pachedu, Rumbidzai Venge clarified it, “It is actually (title deed). Title Deeds refer to Deeds of Grant, Deeds of Transfer, Certificate of Registered Title and Consolidated Title.”

Thus title deed is a generic term for all deeds that signify ownership over immovable property. In simple terms a Deed of Grant is a legal document used to transfer real estate between a previous (original) owner and a new owner.

On September 26, 2012, The Herald under the headline, “Property titles demystified”, explained that “A Deed of Grant is issued on land where there is no title deed except for a certificate of State title.” A Deed of Grant means the granting of State land to an individual as the first title, the article explained.

It is obvious Pachedu never read that article and could have saved themselves blushes had they. It appears some people were happy when others were landless and poor. Instead of being happy that squatters were now landlords, some were praying that their poverty and insecurity last forever. To them, availing title deeds was just an act of soliciting for votes. It is not clear why it is wrong for a political party to solicit for votes yet political campaigns are about promising to meet voters’ needs once elected.

It was lost on Pachedu that whereas homelessness is out of control in the United States, where even professionals are finding it difficult to pay rent and opting to sleep in their cars or tin shacks in parks, the Government here has a housing development plan. While squatter camps are mushrooming in all cities in the USA amid foreclosures, their government and banks are not concerned at all.

South Africa has normalised shacks with the provision of water and electricity while Kenya’s Kibera is the biggest slum in Africa. Zimbabwe has discouraged such developments by enforcing by-laws and availing land for urban expansion while embarking on urban renewal in old suburbs such as Rimuka, Mutapa, Sakubva, Makokoba, Chipadze and Mucheke. Councils have implemented home ownership schemes offering title deeds in old high density areas. This has, as expected, not been fully embraced by opposition led urban councils and civil society groups like Pachedu that would rather sacrifice everyone for political expediency and baksheesh.

In trying to discredit Government by misinforming the public, Pachedu actually discredited themselves in the process. Even Citizen’s Coalition for Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere realised she had to engage in some damage control when she joined the debate which was on political lines. Most of those who were against the Government gesture were jealous tenants according to a Moyo Dewa who said only teachers and pupils understood what Continuous Assessment Learner Activities are.

Advocate Mahere agreed that indeed Epworth residents had received legal title to their stands. Said Advocate Mahere, “A Deed of Grant is issued on land where there has been no previous title because the land belonged to the State. It is the first or original title deed in respect of a property.”

Most significantly to the opposition supporters who were arguing from a misinformed background, she went on, “The legal effect of a Deed of Grant and a Title Deed is the same, that is, proof of private ownership.”

It was disgraceful to the noble legal profession if any lawyer actually advised Team Pachedu to mislead their Twitter followers. For instead of conceding that there was nothing amiss, those dedicated to bashing Government shifted to asking if beneficiaries could finance construction of houses showing that they have never been to Epworth. It is advisable not to undermine the efforts of others when you have nothing to offer besides negativity.

There is always a silver lining on every dark cloud. While the opposition opposes everything that the Government does, it gives the nation opportunities to learn as we have a high literacy rate. From fulcrum and V11s at the Constitutional Court to sovereignty and voter apathy, delimitation, recalls and harmonised elections. Now it is generic title deeds as the uninformed show their ignorance instead of maintaining silence.