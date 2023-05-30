Betting shops robbed of R25k

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Three security guards were attacked by six unknown armed robbers in two sports bet shops in Entumbane Bulawayo.

The incident occurred on May 28 2023 when the unknown suspects stole over US$4 000 and R25 000 which were in cash safes.

The case is still under investigation according to Police on their official Twitter handle today, May 30, 2023.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 28/05/23 at two sports bet shops, in Entumbane. Six unknown suspects armed with bolt cutters, and a six-pound hammer pounced at the shops and attacked three security guards before stealing US$4 500 and ZAR 25 000 cash which was in Chubb cash safes,’’ read the tweet.