Bev, Asante Mo, Sungura Masters to headline Byo Dance Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RAUNCHY dancer Bev, fast-growing dance group Asante Mo and legendary Sungura Masters are set to headline the second edition of the Bulawayo Dance Festival to be held at Club 263 on Saturday.

The inaugural festival was held last month at the same venue and was headlined by local dance outfits.

Other acts on the night include Bulawayo’s finest dance outfits, Snipers Crew, Glowing Queens, Simunye Simunye and Skhumz The Moonwalker. On the decks will be DJ Sweeto, DJ Killah and Cool Cat.

Club 263 spokesperson Obama said: “The inaugural dance festival was held on June 4. It was headlined by Bulawayo dance groups and this time around, we’ve invited Bev to spice things up. Future festivals will have groups coming from Zambia, Botswana and South Africa.” – @mthabisi_mthire