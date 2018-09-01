Bev, Bob Junior picture sets tongues wagging

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THEY say a picture paints a thousand words, and this week one picture of raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda with former first son Robert Mugabe Junior broke the internet.

Robert Jnr, all swagged out, was pictured with Bev at South Africa-based dancehall musician Buffalo Souljahâ€™s one man show at the Baseline in Newtown, Johannesburg last week.

Bev was impishly looking into the camera, while the lanky Robert Jnr seemed disinterested. He appeared distracted by something in the distance that was more interesting than Bev who was by his side.

Robert Jnr had attended Buffalo Souljahâ€™s one man show that had a star cast of 40 entertainers who included Winky D, Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major, Frank Casino, AB Crazy and DJ Cosmo. Bev was part of the entertainment on stage.

The event was top class according to reports from Mzansi and was even hosted by South Africa TV personality Boity Thulo.

But instead, the Robert Jnr and Junior Zvinhu (Bevâ€™s real name) picture overshadowed the history made by Big Buffs.

The entire focus has been on whether or not Robert Jnr and Bev are sharing a bed or have shared a bed before or after the photo was taken.

Bev has poured cold water on the raging social media veld fire, saying there was nothing going on between them as it was merely an innocent picture.

Well, who can blame people from speculating with the characters that were in the picture?

Robert Jnr has become an eligible bachelor after it was reported that he and his South African model girlfriend Tshego Moloto broke up last month.

Social media match makers were quick to put two and two together that the raunchy dancer and playboy son of the former First Family were now a couple.

Bev is a woman often followed by controversy, with her dances forever defying the norms of Zimbabwe as she eked out a living in the country until she left for greener pastures this year.

She has often been labelled a prostitute by Zimbabweans just because she exposes her body and dances dirty on stage.

So what then are they saying about Bev? Is she a bed hopper of note?

Just because two people who are known by the bulk of Zimbabweans met on a whim during a show and then decided to take a photo together does not mean they are an item.

This sounds the same as the hullabaloo that happened last year when South African slay queen Faith Nketsi was said to have had a fling with Migos front man Offset.

This was again after a picture of them together surfaced on the internet. It was as harmless as the Bev and Robert Jnr one.

They were in no compromising position but became victims of circumstances as it was reported that Offset had cheated on his then girlfriend (and now wife) fellow rapper Cardi B.

But what has been missed is that Buffalo Souljah pulled off a great show in Mzansi with the support of some of the biggest artistes from that country.

It was also a chance for the pick of our crop in terms of performance, Winky D, to showcase his talent in Mzansi.

So out of the whole show, what is memorable is the Bev and Robert Jnr moment.

How did Bev perform during the event?

Was she received with warm arms by her new place of residence? Does she still have the jaw dropping power that she possessed when she was in Zimbabwe?

All these questions will remain unanswered as people continue the raging social media debate torched by the Rob Jnr and Bev selfie.