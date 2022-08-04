Bev returns to Waverley, Palace Hotels

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

EROTIC dancer Bev this weekend returns to the City of Kings and Queens where she is billed to perform at Waverley and Palace Hotels.

Accompanied by her Sexy Angels, Bev alongside Bulawayo-based Sungura Masters will start off the weekend tomorrow at Waverley Hotel before wrapping up her gigs at Palace Hotel on Saturday night.

Upcoming dance outfit PowerPoint Queens will also showcase their art during the events to be hosted by Mr Jaiva while on the decks DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Bhandit and DJ Mandoza will take care of the business.

Waverley and Palace Hotels proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said:

“As we head to the long weekend, we’ve got a fun-filled programme which mostly is about appreciating the dance art. We’ve got a blended lineup with also upcoming acts being given a platform to prove their worth.

“As we approach the summer season we promise more outdoor gigs that’ll awe our patrons,” said Gandiwa.

