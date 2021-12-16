Bev to stage maiden Hwange performance

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

POPULAR raunchy dancer Bev and her entourage the Sexy Angels will take their “adult entertainment” to the mining town of Hwange this Saturday, to encourage fans to vaccinate against Covid-19.

This will be her first performance there.

Before that, Bev will perform at the Comfort Pub and Grill in the resort city of Victoria Falls where resident DJs Dave Harry, Static, Mike and Stones.

Events organiser, Terminator Makoni spoke to Chronicle Showbiz about the show which will be held at Upshort Mabhiza Bar and will serve as a platform to encourage people to get the jab.

“We are treating these shows as a vaccination campaign as we encourage people to get the jab. Since she will be performing for the first time in Hwange, patrons should expect a statement performance from her. We are ready to dish out the best, “ said Terminator.

As of late, Bev has been involved in a lot of shows in this busy festive schedule and her Hwange performance will introduce her to the mining town. – @eMKlass_49